The wait is over! The trailer of Loveyapa, featuring the much-talked-about fresh pairing of Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, has finally dropped, and it's already making waves. Packed with fun, quirks, and oodles of charm of today’s youth, the trailer showcases the delightful chemistry between the lead duo, giving audiences a taste of what promises to be a breezy yet heartfelt romantic comedy. Khushi Kapoor Gets Teary-Eyed Remembering Sridevi During ‘Loveyapa’ Trailer Launch (Watch Video).

Fans aren't the only ones loving it—Bollywood celebrities have also been quick to share their thoughts, showering the trailer with love and support on social media.

Loveyapa, set in the realm of modern romance, offers a heartwarming tale enriched with unforgettable performances, lively music, and breathtaking visuals. Celebrating love in all its shades, the film is poised to resonate with audiences of all ages. Loveyapa is poised to be one of 2025’s most exciting cinematic offerings. Mark your calendars for this Valentine’s season as the film hits screens on February 7, 2025, embarking on this enchanting journey of love!

