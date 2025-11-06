Tensions will run high inside the Bigg Boss 19 house during the forthcoming captaincy task as contestants Farrhana Bhatt and Mridul Tiwari will be seen pushing each other amid the chaos. A new promo was shared by the channel on Instagram and was captioned: “Musical guitar ke beats par machega hungama, kya lagta hai aapko yeh captaincy task kaun jeetega?” ‘Bigg Boss 19’ Finale Delayed? Here’s What We Know About Salman Khan’s Fan-Favourite Reality Show Getting 4-Week Extension.

The promo begins with the voice of Bigg Boss announcing: “Aaj guitar ka dance floor captaincy ka task chedega.” The task turns into a physical confrontation when Farrhana Bhatt shouts, “Push mat kar yaar,” to which Mridul retorted, “Tu kyun kar rahi hai fir?” The argument escalated further as both tried to hold their ground in the race for captaincy. Chaos ensues as Abhishek Bajaj and Neelam Giri too get into a war of words during the task.

Abhishek said: “Main hatunga hi nahi. Aap dhakka nahi marogay mujhe dobara. Bata raha hun main,” while Neelam was heard taunting him “Phattu nahi ka.” As per reports via fan pages of the show, Amaal Mallik has won the captaincy task for the second time in the show. This week’s names for eviction include Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Neelam Giri, Ashnoor Kaur and Abhishek Bajaj. Reports also claim that Pranit More, who was asked to leave the “Bigg Boss 19” house to seek medical attention, has entered the show once again. ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Farrhana Bhatt’s Family Takes Legal Action Against Amaal Mallik’s Aunt Roshaan Garry for Her ‘Terrorist’ Remark, Demand INR 1 Crore for ‘Reputational’ and ‘Emotional’ Damage.

The following episode will showcase his return. The show is based on the Dutch format of Big Brother. Bigg Boss first premiered on November 3, 2006. The show has completed eighteen seasons and three OTT seasons. The first season was hosted by Arshad Warsi, followed by Shilpa Shetty in the second season and Amitabh Bachchan in the third. Farah Khan led the Halla Bol season, while Sanjay Dutt co-hosted the fifth season with Salman Khan. Since season 4, Salman Khan has taken the helm as the show's primary host.

