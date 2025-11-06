Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 19 continues to keep viewers hooked with its daily dose of drama and thrill. But let us tell you that the drama is not just unfolding inside the house but also outside. Amaal Mallik's aunt, Roshaan Garry Bhinder, during a recent interview on the YouTube channel Fifafooz, called Farrhana Bhatt a "terrorist". The actress' family has now issued a legal notice to Bhinder and the YouTube channel, demanding immediate action. ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Amaal Mallik Accuses Tanya Mittal of Using Him for Fame; Gaurav Khanna Calls Her Manipulative As Friendships Turn Sour Inside the House.

Farrhana Bhatt’s Family Takes Legal Action Over Amaal Mallik’s Aunt’s ‘Terrorist’ Remark

On Wednesday (November 5), Farrhana Bhatt's family initiated legal proceedings against Roshaan Garry. YouTube channel Fifafooz and YouTube India accusing them of separating defamatory and communally charged remarks. The official notice was shared on Farrhana's X (formerly Twitter) handle.

The legal notice read, "A legal notice is issued to Ms Roshan Garry Bhinder, Fifafooz YouTube channel and YouTube India for publishing and promoting false and hateful statements, including the outrageous, baseless allegation calling Ms Bhatt a "terrorist".

Farrhana Bhatt’s Family Demands INR1 Crore in Damages

The press note also revealed that Farrhana's family demanded the immediate removal of the defamatory video and a public apology from Amaal Mallik. They also demanded INR 1 crore in damages for the "emotional" and "reputational" harm caused.

Farrhana Bhatt’s Family Sues Amaal Mallik’s Aunt for Calling Her ‘Terrorist’

Our team confirms that a formal legal notice has been issued following defamatory remarks made publicly. #FarrhanaBhatt pic.twitter.com/1RikEyGY9i — Farrhana Bhatt (@Farrhana_bhatt) November 5, 2025

What Did Roshaan Garry Say About Farrhana Bhatt?

During the interview with Fifafooz, Roshaan Garry was asked to share her thoughts about Farrhana Bhatt. She replied, "Evil. Terrorist. I'm sorry, I don't want to say this. But woh jo hote haina rakshas og o logon ka khoon peene ke baad haste hain, she's like that." (She is like a demon who laughs after sucking people's blood). ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Friendship Over Rivalry As Neelam Giri and Farrhana Bhatt Discuss Tanya Mittal’s Smart Moves.

Watch Roshaaan Garry’s Full Interview With Fifafooz:

Pranit More To Return to ‘Bigg Boss 19’?

During the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan shared that Pranit More will be leaving the show due to his deteriorating health. It wasn't confirmed whether he will be kept in the Secret Room or not. Now, latest reports suggest that the popular stand-up comedian will be returning to the show amid the growing competition.

