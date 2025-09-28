The second Weekend Ka Waar episode of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 19 turned more special with the presence of Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra. The actors graced the Bigg Boss stage alongside host Salman Khan to promote their upcoming film, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. They had some wholesome interactions with the contestants and also saved two nominated contestants from today's eviction. By the end of the episode, Awez Darbar was evicted from Bigg Boss 19. ‘Kuch Kaam Kar Lo’: Did Salman Khan Take an Indirect Dig at ‘Dabangg’ Director Abhinav Kashyap on ‘Bigg Boss 19’ Days After Filmmaker’s Wild Allegations? (Watch Video).

‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ Cast Add Their Masala on ‘BB19’ Weekend Ka Vaar

All the Bigg Boss 19 contestants joined the Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari cast for a fun game where housemates were seen attacking each other with shayaris. Things got more interesting with the entry of Maniesh Paul. Before the game began, everyone wished Tanya Mittal a happy birthday. This was followed by the usual jokes about her having “150 bodyguards” and more. Despite it being her special day, Tanya Mittal wasn’t spared, as Maniesh Paul roasted her thoroughly.

Some highlights from the shayari round included Baseer Ali’s take on Gaurav Khanna. He said, "Toh suna hai Bigg Boss 19 jeetne ki hai inhe tamanna, calculations mein hote hain 24 ghante chaukanna, naam hai Gaurav Khanna, humse takraoge toh ho jaoge fanaa." Gaurav fired back, saying, "Thoda sa fake accent banake, dole-shole banake, teen-chaar gaaliyan hawa mein suna ke, aisi faltu, hum koi deewar ke tange hue tasveer thodi hain. Dheer-dheere Hindustaniyon ke dil mein jagah bana lenge, hum koi Bob-koi Baseer thodi hain."

Team ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ on ‘Bigg Boss 19’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar Reality (@jiohotstarreality)

During the round, Nehal Chudasama and Mridul Tiwari accused Tanya Mittal of playing the victim in every issue. After the round wrapped, Sunnny Sanskari's cast saved two nominated housemates from the evictions. They first saved Gaurav Khanna. Janhvi Kapoor individually expressed her desire to sva her biggest fan - Mridul Tiwari. She also advised him to become active and make himself more visible to the audience.

Abhishek Malhan and Harsh Gujral Give Reality Check to Contestants

Popular YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Abhishek Malhan, aka Fukra Insan, joined Salman Khan in the episode to promote his upcoming show Game of Glory. Not just him, even stand-up comedian Harsh Gujral appeared during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode to promote his upcoming show India's Biggest Foodie. Both shared their opinions about the housemates and made jokes about Tanya Mttal, Pranit More, Mridul Tiwari and other housemates.

The conversation with the contestants was full of fun, with viral memes being shared. Most of the jokes revolved around Tanya’s stories of having 150 bodyguards and coming from a wealthy background. Harsh Gujral humorously pointed out that even a superstar like Salman Khan has 50 bodyguards and jokingly questioned what kind of threat in her life would require her to have 150 bodyguards. ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Nehal Chudasama Returns After Weeklong Stay in Secret Room, Shatters Amaal Mallik’s Ego by Praising Pranit More and Gaurav Khanna’s Task Performance.

Harsh Gujral and Abhishek Malhan on ‘Bigg Boss 19’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar Reality (@jiohotstarreality)

Awez Darbar Evicted From ‘Bigg Boss 19’

Among the remaining contestants in danger - Pranit More, Awez Darbar, and Ashnoor Kaur, Awez Darbar was evicted from the reality show. After his eviction, Abhishek Bajaj and Pranit More broke down in tears. Bajaj shared that he had repeatedly urged Awez to speak up and stand up for himself. Even Nehal Cudasma was in tears, expressing regret that they didn’t get a proper chance to say goodbye to their friend. While the eviction was an emotional moment, it also served as a wake-up call for the housemates. ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Gauahar Khan Returns to Reality Show on ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ Episode As Guest, Promo Shows BB7 Winner Calling Amaal Mallik ‘Two-Faced’.

Awez Darbar Eliminated From ‘BB19’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar Reality (@jiohotstarreality)

If even Awez’s 30 million strong fanbase couldn’t save him, it was a clear signal for everyone to step up their game and increase their visibility in the fight for survival.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram account of JioHotstar). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 28, 2025 11:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).