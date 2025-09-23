Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 19 commenced on August 14 and has already kept viewers hooked to their screens with its drama and twists. Social media star Nagma Mirajkar and model-actress Natalia Janoszek were the first contestants to be evicted from the show this season. After her exit, Nagma has been doing interviews where she reflected on some things about her journey. She also reacted to the cheating allegations against her boyfriend, Awez Darbar, who is currently inside the BB19 house. ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Nagma Mirajkar and Natalia Janoszek EVICTED From Reality Show in Season’s First Elimination; Nehal Chudasama Targeted by Majority in Weekend Ka Vaar.

Nagma Mirajkar on Awez Darbar’s Cheating Allegations

Nagma Mirajkar and choreographer-influencer Awez Darbar have been together for a few years now. While both enjoy a massive fan following on social media, their game inside the Bigg Boss 19 house was not liked by viewers, who felt that they were not actively involved. Despite this, there were many heartwarming moments between the two. In a recent interview with the Times of India, Nagma Mirajkar addressed the cheating allegations made against Awez by actress and Splitsvilla X5 fame Shubhi Joshi.

Nagma Mirajkar and Awez Darbar Inside ‘Bigg Boss 19’ House

Nagma said, "I don't want to comment on anyone right now. I just want to make it clear I'm with Awez, and we stand together. Our journey spans nine years, and we've seen each other grow both personally and professionally. In these nine years, sometimes we were not on talking terms, thats normal." She also shared that the couple are planning to tie the knot soon, and all these negative comments made inside the show won't affect them as their relationship is built on trust and understanding.

Nagma Mirajkar on Amaal Mallik’s Claims of Giving Them Work

Music composer and singer Amaal Mallik is also inside the BB19 house. In one of the episodes, he talked about giving work to Nagma and Awez, which created a lot of buzz online. She said, "I heard his INR 20 lakh remark. That felt unfair because we were never negative towards him. Work isn't given out of sympathy or just because someone is nice, it goes to people who are talented and capable. Why do we get opportunities? Because we put in effort and do our job well. It's always a two way street.

Nagma on Her Wedding Plans With Awez

Talking about her wedding plans with Awez, Nagma revealed that the duo had initially planned to get married in December 2025. However, with Awez inside the BB19 house, it won't be possible. She said, "Ishallah, I want Awez to stay till the end and win. I had also planned to be inside the house until December, which is why we didn't go ahead with the December date." ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Contestant Neelam Giri Breaks Down in Tears After Awez Darbar Teases Her, Sparks Emotional Clash With Housemates in Latest Promo (Watch).

Last Weekend Ka Vaar episode saw Nehal Chudasama leave the Bigg Boss 19 house. However, she entered the Secret Room, where she will keep an eye on other housemates and their activities.

