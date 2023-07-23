In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, two popular contestants, Jad Hadid and Falaq Naaz, have been shown the exit door. Falaq and Jad have been eliminated on the Sunday episode, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. They were nominated against Aashika Bhatia, Avinash Sachdev, Elvish Yadav, and Jiya Shankar. Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Jad Hadid and Falaq Naaz Evicted From Salman Khan’s Reality Show- Reports.

A Twitter page dedicated to Bigg Boss OTT called '@BiggBoss_Tak' wrote: "BREAKING! Jad Hadid and Falaq Naaz are EVICTED from the Bigg Boss OTT house."

BREAKING! Jad Hadid and Falaq Naaz are EVICTED from the Bigg Boss OTT house Retweet If happy!#BiggBossOTT2 #BiggBoss_Tak — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) July 22, 2023

Currently in the house, contestants such as Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan, Pooja Bhatt, Aashika Bhatia, Avinash Sachdev, Elvish Yadav, and Jiya Shankar are left. Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid Breaks Down, Demands to Leave the Show Because of Bebika Dhurve (View Pics).

Falaq made her acting debut with a cameo in the comedy series Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She then played the role of Lakshmi and Sita in Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev and Sasural Simar Ka. She is the sister of actors Shafaq Naaz and Sheezan Khan. Jad Hadid, is a famous model, who was born on January 10, 1986, in Lebanon. He is one of the richest Lebanon-born model. He is also an actor who appeared in the 2011 drama Out Loud. He is a motorcycle enthusiast who was seen riding his Kawasaki Z1000.

After chatter about him leaving the hosting duties, Bollywood star Salman Khan put all speculation at rest after appearing in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, where he was seen schooling Jiya for putting detergent into Elvish's water. He also took Manisha Rani and Aashika's case for creating a fake love story with Abhishek Malhan to get the attention of the audience as the closeness of Falaq and Avinash according to them were getting noticed on camera.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 streams everyday on JioCinema giving 24 hours coverage into the lives of the housemates.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 23, 2023 01:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).