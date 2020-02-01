Bigg Boss Tamil 3 Contestant Kavin Is Chennai Times' Most Desirable Man on Television 2019

Bigg Boss Tamil 3 Contestant Kavin (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bigg Boss Tamil 3 contestant and actor Kavin has been named the Most Desirable Man on Television 2019. He says this is more like a reminder for him to push more, and work hard consistently. "I have been keeping a track of the desired coverage for the last couple of years. Last year, my friend Vijay had won and I'd wished him, too. In the main list, namma thala Anirudh had won. This time, I am surprised to see my name on the list. It makes me happy that I am part of something that boasts big names. See, when you are in the media, you would always want to be a part of such lists or award nominations, right?" said Kavin, who has been chosen as the Chennai Times Most Desirable Man On Television 2019. Manu Fame Telugu Actor John Kottoly Passes Away.

"In that sense, I felt like I made it. But when you told me that I've been chosen as the Most Desirable Man on Television 2019, I honestly thought you were playing a prank. But I am glad that I've been chosen for the top slot. This is more like a reminder to push myself more and work hard consistently... to be responsible and sincere with my work," Kavin said, reports timesofindia.indiatimes.com. Bheeshma Actor Nithiin and Shalini to Tie the Knot on April 16, 2020?.

Does he see himself as a desirable man? "The idea of being desirable changes from person to person. If you've seen me in the show, I mostly stuck to wearing shorts and veshti. I think people could relate to me. But I should say that I felt intimidated doing this shoot. I don't wear a suit even for a friend's marriage. Namakku veshti dhaan… I am a quintessential Tamil paiyyan," he said.

He feels that it's his boy-next-door appeal that makes him desirable amongst women. "They like my humour and I guess they admire my boy-next-door appeal. Naan paaka yaaro anniyama theriyala. I've become active on social media only now, but most of the comments I get for the posts are heartwarming. They call me anna or thambi. They don't see me as an artiste," he said.

Kavin has a massive female fan following too. "Who doesn't enjoy such attention? We are in the acting business and it only warms your heart when you have a huge fan following. I do get a lot of comments from women for my social media posts. When I am out, some of them take pictures and selfies with me. It's nice," he said.

He agrees that "Bigg Boss Tamil 3" was big for him. "To be a part of the show was an experience of a lifetime.You get to meet 15 or 16 people and lead your life without phone or books. Even if you plan this, it won't happen. As humans, you usually live within a boundary… a comfort zone. I wanted to break that shell and see what happens. Though I was reclusive initially, I became my usual self over time. I learnt many things, met new people and made friends, too. I didn't care about what was happening outside. This is not a dance or music reality show, where one needs to plan," he said.

"Just like how I cry, laugh, fight with my friends and family outside, I lived my life in the same manner inside the house. I felt as if I was back in college," Kavin added. He was also branded a flirt on the show. "The first thing I did once I got back from the show was to ask my athai ponnunga about my behaviour. They said that I behaved the same way inside the house, as I do outside with them. I wanted to entertain and keep all those 15 people happy.

It became a problem because it was shown on TV. But audiences took it too seriously… They liked me while playing Saravanan (in Saravanan Meenatchi) a flirty, fun guy, but not when I did it as Kavin. I usually don't regret any of my decisions, but, if there is something at all, it is perhaps my behaviour in the house," he said.

The actor says he did not change himself for anything or anyone. "That I didn't change myself for anything or anyone. Like I mentioned in the show, I didn't want to win the title. I used this more like a platform to recharge myself. I thought I went offline as I had no releases for a while and wanted people to remember me. But I am glad to hear from my friends that I remained myself and didn't put up an act in any situation," he said. On his current relationship status, Kavin says he is "single" and describes himself as a "die-hard romantic".