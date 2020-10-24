Bigg Boss Telugu season 4 is currently going on in full swing and makers are trying to keep with audience's enthusiasm. Nagarjuna's fans are having a crazy time seeing him return as the popular host of the show and with new contestants, the show's only getting interesting with time. To celebrate the upcoming Dusshera special episode, makers of BB Telugu have decided to bring in a major change, albeit for one episode. Samantha Akkineni will replace her father-in-law as the host for one episode. Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Nagarjuna Akkineni Reveals Who Is ‘Kattappa’ Of the House.

The Twitter handle of Star Maa channel shared Samantha's promo from Dussehra special episode and it sure looks fun. The actress performs on stage to mark her introduction and is seen having a conversation with Nagarjuna virtually. The makers then reveal her as the host for the special episode and contestants inside the house are in for a happy treat. They are excited to see her as the host and their excitement is visible in the video. Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Launches and Viewers Have the Funniest Memes and Jokes About Nagarjuna Akkineni's Show (Read Tweets).

Check Out the Promo

Samantha's decked up in a bright pink Kanjeevaram saree and her ethnic look is alluring. Speaking of her upcoming projects besides her stint as BB host, the actress has one too many films in her kitty and is looking forward to marking her web debut with Manoj Bajpayee's A Family Man, season 2 wherein she's supposedly playing a terrorist. We're hella excited about that, what about you?

