Bigg Boss Telugu 4 has premiered on TV with Nagarjuna Akkineni as the dashing host. The show has begun production amid the pandemic, but looking at the popularity of the reality show, it might just help people stay at home for an hour every day. The contestants of the show have been revealed in a grand opening ceremony. The audience has a lot to say about them. Twitter is flooded with memes and jokes about the contestants like Noel Sean, Devi Nagavalli, Jordaar Sujatha, Lysya Manjunath. But fan favourite seems to be Monal, who has given rise to a lot of memes on the micro-blogging site. Bigg Boss Telugu 4 to Go On-Air From September 6! Here’s All You Need To Know About Nagarjuna Akkineni’s Reality TV Show.

The show has started on a good note and generated a good buzz. The fourth season looks promising with an amazing line up of contestants. The inclusion of 57-year-old grandmother, Gangavva, YouTube sensation from a village, seems to be the most interesting contestant this year. Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Noel Sean, Devi Nagavalli, Jordaar Sujatha, Lysya Manjunath and Others, Meet the Confirmed Contestants of Nagarjuna Akkineni's Reality Show on Star Maa.

Well, check out some hilarious things that the Twitterati has to say about Bigg Boss Telugu 4.

Everyone's Hot

Yela ra ila ??? All hot babes and hot guys 🙈🙈🙈🙈#BiggBossTelugu4 pic.twitter.com/wGkki6sUDb — Shadow (@Captain41230930) September 6, 2020

Hilarious

LOL, Monal

Another One For Monal

Can't Wait

ROFL

Mehboob Shaikh In Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 will be aired on the channel Star Maa. From Monday to Friday it will be aired at 9.30 PM, whereas on Saturday and Sunday, the weekend episodes, would be aired at 9 PM.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 06, 2020 08:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).