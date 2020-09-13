The grand episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 went on-air from September 6, 2020. The controversial reality show marked the return of Tollywood actor Nagarjuna Akkineni as the host for the second time. It was a grand premiere aired on Star Maa channel. Well, the first eliminations is all set to happen tonight. The host will not only announce the name of the Bigg Boss Telugu 4 contestant who’d be evicted tonight, and all are pretty anxious to know who would be evicted tonight. Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Here’s All You Need To Know About Nagarjuna Akkineni’s Reality TV Show!

Be it the contestants or viewers of Bigg Boss Telugu 4, all are thrilled to know on what would happen tonight. The contestants who are nominated for elimination, which is also the first eviction of this season, are Akhil Sarthak, Surya Kiran, Sujatha, Gangavva, Abijeet, Divi and Mehboob. About who’d be the Kattappa of the house, host Nagarjuna Akkineni requested the housemates to ‘stamp’ their fellow contestants whom they think would be the one. Many of them predicted Lasya as the Kattappa of the house, but contestant Devi had guessed that there is no Kattappa and the show’s host said that she was right about it. Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Meet the Confirmed Contestants of Nagarjuna Akkineni's Reality Show on Star Maa!

Nagarjuna Akkineni has also revealed the three contestants who have being saved this week and they are Abhijeet, Gangavva and Sujatha. He also shared that Lasya is the first captain of Bigg Boss Telugu 4. Keep watching this space for more updates from the world of entertainment.

