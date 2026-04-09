The fan-favourite streaming series Bridgerton has added three new cast members. The Shonda Rhimes-produced period drama’s upcoming 5th season, which will centre around the love story of Francesca Bridgerton (played by Hannah Dodd) and Michaela Stirling (played by Masali Baduza), including the role of Lord Marcus Anderson’s (played by Daniel Francis) adult son. ‘Bridgerton’ Season 5 To Feature Francesca and Michaela As Netflix Show’s First Queer Leads; Deets Inside.

Tega Alexander Joins 'Bridgerton Cast

The Sandman’ actor Tega Alexander will play Christopher Anderson, described as “A Regency-era Casanova who could give the Bridgerton bachelors a run for their money, reports Variety. Yet behind his cheeky facade lies a current of self-doubt that threatens to unravel him. The son of Lord Anderson will make his mark on society, one way or another”. As per Variety, the Carnival Row actress Jacqueline Boatswain has been cast as Helen Stirling. As per the character description, she is “Michaela’s mother and the very source of her spirit. Like any mama, she seeks to guide, and occasionally push, her daughter through London’s social season, with equal measures vivaciousness and tough love”. Francesca, Michaela Stirling to Star as New Leads of Bridgerton Season 5.

'Bridgerton' Season 5 New Characters

Mobland actress Gemma Knight Jones will join Bridgerton Season 5 as Lady Elizabeth Ashworth, “an old friend of Michaela’s who serves as her confidante and London guide”. As per Netflix, “Beneath Elizabeth’s playful charm lies a grounded realist who is wise to the unspoken rules of society”. Last month, Netflix unveiled a first-look teaser for the fifth season of the series, which is based on Julia Quinn’s romance novels about the love lives of the eight siblings in the titular Bridgerton family, and announced production had begun in the UK on the eight-episode season. At that time, it was revealed Francesca Bridgerton (played by Hannah Dodd) and Michaela Stirling (played by Masali Baduza) would be the new leading couple. Bridgerton season 5 centres on the introverted middle daughter Francesca. Two years after losing her beloved husband John, Fran decides to reenter the marriage market for practical reasons.

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