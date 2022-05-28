Television czarina AEktaa R Kapoor, actress Jennifer Winget and actor Tanuj Virwani open up on Season 2 of 'Code M' as the trailer is out now. Talking about reviving her character, Major Monica Mehra, Jennifer says: "'Code M' was my OTT debut in 2020 and the first season was received so well, that there were no two ways about returning for a sequel. With the dearth and variety of content across platforms, there are also not too many shows where actresses get to play the hero. And to top it all, 'Code M' revolves around the Indian army." Code M Star Jennifer Winget Is Back to Enthrall Fans With Her Performance in Season 2 As Major Monica Mehra (Watch Trailer).

"So, I am beyond thrilled that I get to play the brave and badass Major Monica Mehra once again. The upcoming season delves into Monica's journey after she separates from her husband. Entrusted with the responsibility of the Kargil Diwas event, Monica must chase after an assassin. During her quest to apprehend the culprit, a series of events unfold, which forms the core of the plot." Code M Season 2 Trailer: Jennifer Winget Is Back as Major Monica to Safeguard the Country from Enemies (Watch Video).

Commenting on his character in 'Code M Season 2', Tanuj adds: "It was exhilarating to be a part of the second edition of 'Code M', where I essay the role of Angad Sandhu, a retired army officer. This character is sensitive and powerful, with its own nuances, which makes it really fulfilling for me as an actor. "I got the closest glimpse of army life, the dynamics of their relationships, their families, the sacrifices, the bravery so much more. Above all their warrior heart. I consider this as one of the best experiences of my career."

Ektaa concludes with: "After the successful first season, the expectations were sky high with the next instalment and Juggernaut productions have mounted the show very well and scaled it up giving it an edge-of-the seat twist. We are confident our fans won't be disappointed, as Season 2 promises to raise the drama, mystery, and suspense to the next level." Alongside Jennifer, Tanuj and Swanand Kirkire will also be seen returning to Code M Season 2 in key roles.

Helmed by Akshay Choubey, Presented by Jio Studios, Created by Ektaa R Kapoor, Produced by Jio Studios and Juggernaut Productions, the eight-episodic series with story and screenplay by Aniruddha Guha, dialogues by Aparna Nadig and additional screenplay by Niharika Puri, Code M Season 2 premieres on June 9 on Voot Select.

