Digital platforms have provided relief and joy in a year engulfed by pandemic and lockdown. The mood continues into the last month of 2020 as much-awaited shows await to be dropped on your devices this month. IANS has listed some of the best Indian and international series and specials that OTT fans can look out for. OTT Releases Of The Week: Liu Yifei’s Mulan on Disney+ Hotstar, Gitanjali Rao’s Bombay Rose on Netflix, Bryan Cranston’s Your Honor on Voot Select and More.

Euphoria: Trouble Don't Last Always

Starring Zendaya, who won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role, the show will pick up after the season one finale, following Rue as she celebrates Christmas after being left by Jules at the train station. It also stars Jacob Elordi of "The Kissing Booth" fame. It will arrive on December 7 on Disney+ Hotstar Premium.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Set for a December 11 release, the holiday music special will see the cast of "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" spreading a feel-good holiday cheer. The cast features Joshua Bassett, Olivia Rodrigo, Sofia Wylie, Matt Cornett, Kate Reinders, Julia Lester, Larry Saperstein, Dara Renee and Frankie Rodriguez. It will be available on Disney+ Hotstar Premium.

LA's Finest

It shows how detective Syd Burnett (Gabrielle Union) and her partner Nancy McKenna (Jessica Alba), take on dangerous criminals in Los Angeles. Season 2 will be available on December 4 on SonyLIV.

Shameless S11

Shameless has lined up its last season for a December 11 release on Amazon Prime Video. The final season will follow the Gallagher family as they deal with the pandemic, while Ian (Cameron Monaghan) and Mickey (Noel Fisher) adjust to married life. The comedy-drama also stars William H. Macy and Ethan Cutkosky.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

The supernatural horror series will conclude with season four. Starring Kiernan Shipka as the teen witch, the upcoming season drops on December 31 on Netflix.

Black Widows

Actors Mona Singh, Swastika Mukherjee, Shamita Shetty and Raima Sen will be seen in the Indian web series that revolves around how three best friends, who thought they got away with the perfect crime of killing their abusive husbands, find all has not ended yet. It will be the eighth international remake following adaptations in Ukraine, Estonia, Lithuania, the Middle East, Mexico, Scandinavia and the Czech Republic. The series is slated to premiere on December 18 on Zee5.

Paurashpur

A period drama, the makers claim the show belongs to a genre never seen before on the Indian OTT space. Starring Annu Kapoor, Milind Soman, Shilpa Shinde, Poulomi Das, Sahil Salathia, Shaheer Sheikh and Flora Saini, it will launch on December 29 on ALTBalaji and Zee5.

Bhaag Beanie Bhaag

Actress Swara Bhasker will essay the role of a stand-up comic in the upcoming series, which she describes as a story of a girl finding a place for herself amidst the chaos. It will start streaming on Netflix from December 4.

Outside In

It is a comedy special by stand-up star Vir Das, who has dedicated it to each one of us who has survived this year. The comedy special is created out of 30 virtual shows that he did during lockdown. It will premiere on Netflix on December 16.

Sandwich

Fate brings love in Naina and Sameer's life and later love brings marriage. What happens next in their married life is what the show is all about. Directed by Rohan Sippy, Sandwich features Aahana Kumra and Kunaal Roy Kapur. The show will arrive on SonyLIV on December 25.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 03, 2020 01:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).