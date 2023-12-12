The makers of Kusha Kapila, Shine Pandey, Raghav Sharma-starrer coming of age story Dehati Ladke released the trailer of the show which explores the universal themes of friendship, first love, and the hardships of life. Based on a best-selling Hindi novel, Dehati Ladke, also starring Tanish Neeraj, Saamya Jainn, and Aasif Khan, the series revolves around the themes of friendship, first love, and the hardships of life, all shown through the lens of Rajat. Kusha Kapila Features in New Series 'Dehati Ladke'.

The trailer takes us through Rajat’s story of self-discovery as he moves from a village to a big city to pursue his dream of clearing the UPSC exams. It chronicles Rajat’s journey of exploring his freedom and following his heart as he makes new friends, experiences first love, and wants to live his life to the fullest, while navigating pressure from his family and staying true to his goal.

With the many challenges that life throws at him, Dehati Ladke will showcase how Rajat’s modest life shapes up amid the glare of city lights. Talking about the series, Kusha shared: "A journey from home to hostel always brings thousands of stories and memories. Dehati Ladke is one such special story that will surely resonate with the viewers."

Dehati Ladke Trailer

The Sukhee fame actress said that the first year of college life is full of many emotions, from curiosity and budding love to the stress of exams and a fun night with friends. "Rajat’s journey is also the same, experiencing new and undiscovered emotions while focusing on his goal. My character, Chaya, is a modern and liberal woman who brings out the undiscovered side of Rajat," said the Masaba Masaba fame. Kusha Kapila and Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia Divorce Confirmed! Social Media Celebrity Announces Separation News on Instagram.

Sharing his excitement about being part of the show, Shine said: "Dehati Ladke is dedicated to everyone who comes from a small town in the pursuit to find their identity in a new city. Rajat is a simple and innocent boy who is sharp-minded but lacks the many experiences of a big-city life."

His friends, who are his strength and also his confidantes, help him navigate through life in Lucknow and transform him into a confident young boy. I am hoping that the audience will enjoy the show and I am sure it will take them back to all the fun they had in their college days," he added. The series is slated to stream from December 15 on Amazon miniTV.

