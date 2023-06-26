Social media celebrity couple Kusha Kapila and Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia have parted ways with Ghost Stories actress confirming the divorce news on her Instagram page. The 33-year-old shared a short post confirming couple's separation stating, 'we gave it our all, until we couldn't anymore.' Kusha and Zorawar got married in 2017.

The full post reads, "Zorawar and I have mutually decided to part ways. This hasn't been an easy decision by any measure but we know it's the right one at this point in our lives. The love and life we have shared together continue to mean everything to us, but sadly, what we seek currently for ourselves doesn't align. We gave it our all until we couldn't anymore. [sic]"

Kusha Kapila and Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia Divorce Confirmed

