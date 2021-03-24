Popular television actors Dheeraj Dhoopar and Smriti Kalra are all set to feature together in the video of the Punjabi love song 'Jogiya'. " 'Jogiya' is an amazing song that was beautifully shot in Chandigarh. This is also the first time I ever wore a 'pagdi'. It was a very emotional moment for my in-laws as they are Sardars. This is a wonderful project to be a part of. Also, for the first time, I will be sharing screen space with Smriti Kalra and I feel the two of us are looking very good together on-screen," Dheeraj said. Naagin 5: Dheeraj Dhoopar To Temporarily Replace Sharad Malhotra?

Smriti added: "'Jogiya' is a foot-tapping catchy number beautifully shot in the interiors of Punjab. I always wanted to visit such a place and run around in 'sarson ke khet' (mustard fields) because we've grown up watching Raj and Simran of DDLJ, that's exactly what I did and I found my 'jogiya'." Written by Manpal Singh and Kakku Qlandar, "Jogiya" has been composed by Shibani Kashyap and Manpal Singh. Shibani has also lent her voice to the song.

Talking about her song, Shibani expressed: "Jogiya is a labour of love drenched in romance. When I created this it came very naturally to me. The song talks about falling in love with someone to the level of divinity. The way it has turned out, it's looking like a beautiful film song. I'm really excited that my song has been given such a great shape." 'Jogiya' releases on March 26.

