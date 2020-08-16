2020 does not seem to take a beat when it comes to bad news. Veteran Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar's younger brothers, Octegenarians Ahsan Khan and Aslam Khan were rushed to Lilavati Hospital after suffering from breathlessness. An antigen test confirmed that the brothers were positive for COVID-19 and have been admitted to the hospital's COVID wing, as per reports in Pinkvilla. Dilip Kumar Honoured with World Book of Records, London on His 97th Birthday.

Dr Jalil Parkar confirmed the news to the portal and revealed that it was actress Saira Banu who got both the brothers admitted to the hospital. Hindustan Times quoted a source as saying, "They have been kept in ICU but we haven’t intubated them as yet. Considering their age and pre-condition health issues like diabetes and hypertension, we have to be extra careful while treating them.” Dilip Kumar Under 'Self- Quarantine' as Precautionary Measure Against Coronavirus, Appeals to Fans to Protect Themselves and Stay Indoors (View Tweets).

As per the portal, both Aslam and Ahsan's oxygen saturation has fallen below 80% and they both have been kept on CPAP (Continuous positive airway pressure), an artificial breathing system. We wish for Ehsan and Aslam's speedy recovery.

