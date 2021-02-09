Love is in the air for Bigg Boss 14 contestants Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia. The now lovebirds, who didn’t have a smooth equation inside Bigg Boss’ house in the initial phase, has made it official to the world that they are truly, madly, deeply, in love with each other. They confessed their feelings for one another after coming out of the house. Fondly called as PaviJaz by fans, the couple has dropped a hint about their wedding plans and might happen in this year. Bigg Boss 14 Couple Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia’s Chemistry in Their First Public Appearance Is Wow (View Pics).

In an interview with TOI, Eijaz Khan has spilled beans about his marriage plans to Pavitra Punia. He was quoted as saying, “Abhi bahut papad belne hain shaadi ke liye. Shaadi inshallah hogi, aur bahut sahi waqt pe hogi. We are keeping our fingers crossed and if all goes well, Pavitra and I will get married this year. Abhi humare ghar waale bahut phaile hue hain, pehle unhe samet le and then we will think about marriage.” Bigg Boss 14: Pavitra Punia Will Meet Eijaz Khan’s Family to Talk About Each Other’s Marriage Plans?

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia have also confessed how the fights that happened between them inside Bigg Boss 14 house were real and not at all fake. The handsome hunk stated, “Our fights are real and so is our making up. It is not because we have a Weekend Ka Vaar and so we are together, it is genuine.” We wish the lovebirds a great future together. Can’t wait to know when the wedding bells would be ringing for this lovely duo!

