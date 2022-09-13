At the 74th annual Television Academy Awards, hosted by Kenan Thompson, Succession was named as Outstanding Drama Series, Ted Lasso took the prize for Comedy, while The White Lotus won in Limited or Anthology category. Ted Lasso starring Jaosn Sudeikis was in competition with Abbott Elementary, Barry, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Hacks, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Only Murders in the Building and What We Do in the Shadows in the comedy series category. Emmys 2022 Winners: Euphoria, Ted Lasso, Succession, Squid Game, Abbott Elementary, The White Lotus Score Big at 74th Primetime Emmy Awards – See Full List of Winners.

The series follows Ted Lasso, an American college football coach who is hired to coach an English soccer team in an attempt by its owner to spite her former husband. Lasso tries to win over the skeptical English market with his folksy, optimistic demeanor while dealing with his inexperience in the sport. Dopesick, The Dropout, Inventing Anna and Pam and Tommy lost to The White Lotus in the Limited or Anthology Series section.

Originally intended as a six-part limited, The White Lotus is an American comedy-drama anthology series. It follows the guests and employees of the fictional White Lotus resort chain, whose stay becomes affected by their various dysfunctions. The first season is set in Hawaii and the second season will be set in Sicily. Emmys 2022: Ted Lasso Wins Outstanding Comedy Series For the Second Consecutive Year at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards.

Succession which was nominated against shows such as Better Call Saul, Euphoria, Ozark, Severance, Squid Game, Stranger Things and Yellowjackets, picked up the trophy for Drama Series. Succession centres on the Roy family, the dysfunctional owners of Waystar RoyCo, a global media and entertainment conglomerate, who are fighting for control of the company amid uncertainty about the health of the family's patriarch, Logan Roy. Additionally, the Emmys bestowed the 2022 Governors Award on Geena Davis.

