Missing Bigg Boss drama? If yes, then get ready to see superstar Salman Khan acing his host avatar with Bigg Boss OTT 2. The second season of Bigg Boss OTT is all set to stream on Jio Cinema from June 17. On Tuesday, the makers unveiled a new teaser featuring none other than Salman. Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 to Stream on JioCinema From June 17 (Watch Promo Video).

Check Out The Video Here:

The video opens with Salman facing the camera as he says, "Is baar itni lagegi ki aapki madad lagegi (It will be so tough this time, only you can help)." Bigg Boss OTT is a spin-off of the popular Indian reality TV show Bigg Boss. The first season was streamed on Voot and it was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar.

Bigg Boss OTT 2, like its previous season, will be shorter in duration as compared to the television counterpart. Divya Agarwal was announced as the winner of the last season. On the other hand, three finalists from Bigg Boss OTT Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat were given a chance to be in the main show (Bigg Boss 15). Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar Shake a Leg on Selfiee Song ‘Main Khiladi’ and It's a Treat to Their Fans (Watch Video).

If reports are to be believed, celebrities like Munawar Faruqui and Rajeev Sen are expected to be a part of the second season of Bigg Boss OTT.