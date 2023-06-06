Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will be seen hosting the second season of Bigg Boss OTT Hindi, which is all set to premiere on June 17. After the phenomenal success of IPL, JioCinema is now set to elevate the entertainment quotient Bigg Boss OTT. Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar Shake a Leg on Selfiee Song ‘Main Khiladi’ and It's a Treat to Their Fans (Watch Video).

With his magnetic screen presence and charismatic hosting style, Salman will surely take the over-the-top version to new heights of excitement, drama, and entertainment. Salman Khan as Joey Tribbiani, Urmila Matondkar as Rachel Green; Friends Gets Re-Imagined With 90s Bollywood Stars In This Viral Video.

Details about the contestants are still under wraps. The show will be starting from June 17 on JioCinema.

