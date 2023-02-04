Salman Khan dances off on Selfiee song ‘Main Khiladi’ with Khiladi Akshay Kumar and the two share this moment with their fans. Akshay Kumar shared the video on his official Instagram handle in which he is making the Tiger Zinda Hai actor watch his dance video alongside Tiger Shroff. Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s Insta Reel Dancing to Selfiee Song ‘Main Khiladi’ Is Sure To Brighten Up Your Day (Watch Video).

Salman & Akki Dance on Selfiee Song ‘Main Khiladi’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

