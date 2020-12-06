Bigg Boss 14 (mid-season) finale saw Nikki Tamboli saying goodbye to the controversial reality show. She was eliminated on grounds of lesser votes from the audience. However, fans of Tamboli were shocked to see her out of the show. As not only did she excelled in every task she performed, but she was also was quite entertaining on BB 14. During the time of her eviction, Nikki was also seen getting teary-eyed. Now, in an exclusive chat with LatestLY, we asked Aly Goni about what's his take on Nikki not making it to the top four. Bigg Boss 14 Finale December 05 Episode: Nikki Tamboli Gets Evicted; Rakhi Sawant Entertains – 7 Highlights of BB 14.

For the one's who aren't aware, Aly was eliminated from Bigg Boss almost a week ago. While talking about Nikki, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor said that he finds is surprising that she is no more a part of the show. "She is a good human being. She is an entertaining person and has been good in almost every task. She gave 100 percent in everything and was a good Bigg Boss material. She went out because of public votes and it’s sad. She was one of the best players on the show," he said. Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli Pens a Thank You Note for Host Salman Khan After Getting Eliminated From the Reality Show!

We couldn't agree more with Aly on this. Nikki and Aly were ofcourse not close buddies on the reality show, but they did share a cordial bond with each other. Well, talking about Goni, he was also a tough competition and fans of the actor were indeed upset to see him leave the show. Bigg Boss 14 Preview: Aly Goni Runs Out Of Patience During His Quarantine, Farah Khan Back to BB14 With Adaalat Task (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, reports are strong that after Nikki, it's Rahul Vaidya, who has made a voluntary exit. This means, the cat is finally out of the bag and Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Eijaz Khan, Abhinav Shukla are the top four. These are the ones who will lock horns with the challengers. Stay tuned!

