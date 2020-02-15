Former Miss India Pooja Chopra All Set to Make Her Debut in the Digital World!

Pooja Chopra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Pooja Chopra was a semi-finalist at Miss World 2009. She made her acting debut in Kollywood with the film Ponnar Shankar. She shared screen space with Prashanth Thiagarajan in this Tamil film. Before Pooja made her Bollywood debut, she was seen playing minor roles in Madhur Bhandarkar’s films such as Fashion and Heroine. Her first lead role was in Commando, the high-octane action flick, in which she shared screen space with Vidyut Jammwal. Well, the former Miss India is all set to make her digital debut, and we are sure, this must have left all her fans pretty excited! Poison 2: Aftab Shivdasani to Make His Digital Debut with ZEE5 Web-Series.

Pooja Chopra has reportedly started shooting for the web series, Poison 2. The series’ director Vishal Pandya told BT, “Pooja is a sensible actor. No one could have done justice to the role the way she has. The part requires her to be strong yet sensitive, and she’s pulling it off with ease. I am looking forward to doing more work with her.” This web series is an ZEE5 original that also features Aftab Shivdasani and Raai Laxmi. Even these two actors are making their digital debut with Poison 2. The Casino: Karanvir Bohra to Make Digital Debut with ZEE5 Series.

Pooja Chopra was last seen in the film Aiyaary in which she played the role Captain Maya Semwal. And now fans cannot wait to see her in the web show. The web series is all set to be streamed on April 30. Keep watching this space for further updates!