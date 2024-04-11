On Kasturba Gandhi’s 155th birth anniversary, the makers of the upcoming series Gandhi have finally revealed that Pratik Gandhi's wife, Bhamini Oza, will play the iconic personality on screen. Bhamini, the real-life partner of Pratik Gandhi, who portrays the titular role of Mahatma Gandhi in the series, said: "Stepping into Kasturba Gandhi's shoes feels like a beautiful twist of fate in my acting journey. Working with Hansal Mehta and the Applause Entertainment team is a dream come true, especially alongside my husband Pratik." Pratik Gandhi Reveals Why He Signed the Film Do Aur Do Pyaar Within 48 Hours.

The actress added: “From our early theatre days, we've dreamed of sharing the screen together, and now it's finally happening. I attempt to bring honesty to the character and a genuine connection to the story.” Director Hansal Mehta said: "I’ve known Bhamini as a terrific actor - she is formidable on stage. To showcase her playing the character of a lifetime is truly a privilege. Kastur is special and discovering her through Bhamini’s performance is even more special." Madgaon Express: Pratik Gandhi Opens Up About Leg Shaving Experience for His Saree Scene In The Film.

View Bhamini Oza's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Applause Entertainment (@applausesocial)

Sameer Nair, Managing Director of Applause Entertainment, added: "The decision to cast real-life couple Pratik and Bhamini as Mohan and Kastur adds a unique layer of authenticity to our series. Their shared understanding brings an unparalleled depth of realism to the portrayal of these legendary characters."

