TV actor Gaurav Chopra has been going through one of the most difficult times since the past few weeks. On August 19, the actor lost his mother, who had succumbed to the deadly coronavirus. Ten days later, he even lost his father. This was totally shocking for the actor and other members in the family as the actor’s parents passed within a gap of such a few days. In an interview with a leading tabloid, Gaurav has shared how it’s difficult for him to live without his parents. Gaurav Chopra's Father Dies Due To COVID-19, Days After the Actor Lost His Mother (View Post).

During the interview, Gaurav Chopra also shared about his mother’s illness, how she battled it like a strong woman and also how his father was never aware of her demise as he was on the ventilator. Talking about his mother’s health condition, Gaurav told Mirror, “My mother was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer three-and-a-half years ago. The doctors gave her just four-six months, but the brave lady, who’d been a school principal, defied all the odds and was singing, dancing, travelling and celebrating every festival. Cancer couldn’t beat her, the coronavirus did. For the first time, I saw her undying spirit dented.”

Gaurav Chopra further stated, “My mother died while my father was on the ventilator. So, he didn’t hear the news. Their last conversations were about each other. For the last three-and-a-half years, my father was taking care of my mother and that’s how they left, together. My mother was doing fine until she learnt about dad. The day she stopped speaking to him, her condition deteriorated, day by day.” The popular television actor who lost the two most precious people in his life also mentions, “Normally, when one parent passes away, the other is there to guide you. But here, I had to take on that mantle.” Gaurav Chopra's Mother Passes Away.

Gaurav Chopra also shares how it is difficult for him to live with his mother and father. He was quoted as saying, “I see their door and it feels like someone has stabbed me in the heart. Whenever I became a parent myself, I want to be like them. That’s the standard I have to match.” The actor has been posting some loving posts on his parents on Instagram in memory of them. We express our heartfelt condolences to Gaurav Chopra.

