Bharti Singh is the queen of comedy and there's no doubt about it. Over the years, the comedienne has been part of many shows as a host, performer, dancer, and more which proves that she's multi-talented. The moment she cracks a joke, we bet none can control their laughter. Comedy comes naturally to her, however, there is more to her, rather than just being an entertainer. As apart from all the wow points mentioned about Bharti is also a style stunner. She can be termed as a celebrity who promotes body positivity and does what's on her mind. Bharti Singh and Hubby Haarsh Limbachiyaa All Set to Welcome Their First Baby in 2021(Watch Video).

Bharti enjoys 4.5 million followers on Instagram which in a way echoes her popularity. To note, she is not a fashion maverick, but she definitely inspires many women out there for experimenting in the style department. And as Bharti celebrates her birthday today (July 3), we take you on a stylish ride that will make you salute the confidence this lady has. So, without further ado, let's get started. Comedienne Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa Put Family Plans on Hold Owing to Coronavirus Outbreak.

Packing a Tie-Dye Punch!

Sassy in Pink!

Bold Print Done Right!

Elegant in Black!

Did Someone Say Ethnic?

Bharti With Her Partner For Life!

Pretty and How!

Confidence Is All That Matters!

That's it, guys! These are some of the best style shenanigans of Bharti from her Instagram account. Having said that, we really want to bow down to her for wearing some stylish attires with super confidence and ease. We wish her more success in future projects. Happy birthday, Bharti Singh. Stay tuned!

