Actress Juhi Parmar is back on television and currently seen in Hamari Wali Good News in a rather unique role. And she comes across as one of those actresses who does less but quality work. She has been in the industry for more than two decades and is still a name to reckon with. Having made her television debut with Zee TV's Woh, Juhi's claim to fame was her role in Ekta Kapoor's Kumkum - Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, where she became a household name and immensely popular as well. Juhi Parmar: ‘Kumkum Is An Integral Part Of Me As I Have Lived This Character For 7 Years!’

The actress returned to television in 2015 with Colors' Shani and is currently seen in Hamari Wali Good News. And on the eve of her 39th birthday on December 14, 2019, here are 5 interesting facts about the actress. Juhi Parmar on Her Comeback Show: 'Hamari Wali Good News Is All About Uplifting and Empowering Women'.

Her role in Kumkum... won her the Best Actress Award at the Indian Telly Awards in 2005.

Juhi Parmar in Kumkum (Photo Credits: Facebook)

She amassed love and a huge fan following as Kumkum with her show that ran from 2002-2009.

Juhi is the winner of the title of Miss Rajasthan 1999.

Juhi Parmar Wins Miss Rajasthan 1999 (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Juhi has also worked in Pakistani TV shows, Rukhe Naina, Pehchan and Tere Ishq Mein.

Juhi Parmar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

After her stint in Bigg Boss 5 ended in 2012, Juhi took a break of 3 years before returning to television with Santoshi Maa.

Juhi Parmar and Ex-Husband Sachin Shroff (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Along with clinching the Bigg Boss 5 trophy, Juhi is also the winner of Comedy Circus 2.

Juhi Parmar With Bigg Boss 5 Trophy (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Ever since her divorce with her husband Sachin Shroff, Juhi has moved on to explore life and what all it has to offer. Juhi blogs about being a single parent and educating others on how it is an experience to cherish. Juhi is also seen speaking up on various health issues and issues, in general, pertaining to women that is a much-needed initiative these days, and the lady is striving to bring out a positive change. Kudos to her and also very happy birthday.

