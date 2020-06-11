Himanshi Khurana Sports An Engagement Rock and Chooda, Is She Hinting At Reel or Real Life Marriage? (View Post)

Himanshi Khurana (Photo Credits: Instagran)

What is it with actresses posing with choodas and sindoors and mangalsurtras and huge rocks on their fingers? It can be recalled that weeks back, Bigg Boss 12 fame Jasleen Matharu had created a storm on social media when she danced to the tunes of "Chupke Se Lagja Gale Raat Ke Chadar Tale". Jasleen was seen sporting vermillion, a mangalsutra and chooda, giving the viewers an impression of having tied the knot. However, Jasleen had denied that she was not married and that simply created that video because she got wedding vibes fro the song. Is Bigg Boss 12 Fame Jasleen Matharu Married? Actress Poses With Sindoor and Shaadi Ka Chooda (Watch Video).

And now, Bigg Boss 13 beauty Himanshi Khurana, who has been in the news again and again for sporting huge diamonds on her engagement finger, has sparked similar rumours. But the highlight this time is that Himanshi has also donned a chooda this time around. No Breakup! Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana Are Still A Couple, Confirms The Bigg Boss 13 Runner-Up (Read Tweet).

Check Out Himanshi's Post Below:

Is this a reel-life thing that Himanshi has been shooting for, or has her and Asim Riaz's rishta been finalised? While only Himanshi can provide clarity on the matter, let us tell you guys to not have some sky high expectations. Himanshi has always made her love for diamonds known to all and the engagement ring here could always be self-purchased. After all, aren't diamonds a girl's best friends?

