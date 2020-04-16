Hina Khan and Ekta Kapoor Express Their 'Kwaaaisheeeeeee' To Work on an ALTBalaji Project; Is It Happening?

Hina Khan and Ekta Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actress Hina Khan and producer Ekta Kapoor have praised each other's work on multiple occasions and are rather fond of each other. But their wish to work together in a project was short-lived with Hina Khan's rather short journey as Komolika in Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot. It can be recalled that Hina had entered the Parth Samthaan - Erica Fernandes show as Komolika, but made an exit over prior commitments. Hina then went on to grace the Cannes Film Festival and shone brightly there. Hina Khan Shares Ekta Kapoor’s Version of Money Heist and It’s Indeed Rib-Tickling (Watch Video).

However, the dynamic duo still apparently harbour a wish to work with each other. On the eve of Ekta Kapoor's digital platform completing three years, Hina Khan wished the soap queen in her own stylish and cryptic way.

View this post on Instagram I’ve got my eyes on you 👀@ALTBalaji @ektarkapoor #ALTAsana A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan) on Apr 15, 2020 at 5:30am PDT

However, what caught our eye was the conversation that both ladies indulged in, in the comments section of the video. Ekta wrote down her 'kwaisheee' to see Hina on the ALT screen.

Now only Ekta and Hina can tell us if the soap queen's comment holds any hidden meaning or was it simply a wish to see Hina in one of her web-shows. Ekta Kapoor has been the reason behind made A-Listers wanting to make their digital debut with ALTBalaji. Actors like Karan Singh Grover, Kushal Tandon, Jennifer Winget, Krystle Dsouza and Parth Samthaan among others have made their foray into the digital space with Ekta Kapoor. And we honestly don't mind seeing Hina join the ALT gang soon.