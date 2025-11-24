Tamil singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Seniors Season 5 finally concluded with the grand finale on Sunday, November 23, 2025. Susanthika emerged as the winner of the show, beating other finalists: Sreehari Raveendran, Sapesan, Chinnu Senthamilan, Pavithra and Shivani. The show, which has been entertaining fans ever since its premiere in May 2025, finally came to an end with the much-awaited grand reveal. ‘Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9’ Eliminations: ‘Watermelon Star’ Diwakar Evicted After Controversial Week; Heated Arguments, Low Votes and Backlash Lead to Shocking Exit.

Susanthica Wins ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ Season 5

The finale of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 5, which has been running on Zee Tamil for the past few months, finally concluded yesterday. Susanthica has been declared the winner of the popular singing show. The season was hosted by Archana and judged by Shweta Mohan, Srinivas and Karthik. The winner was announced based on the scores given by the judges and the votes of the audience following their final performance.

Susanthica Announced Winner of ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ Season 5

Susanthica’s Winning Moment – Watch Video

What Did Susanthica Take Home?

After claiming the title of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 5 winner, Susnathica was not only awarded the winner's trophy but also given a cash prize of INR 15 lakh. Wait a minute, there’s more. She was also gifted a house worth INR 60 lakh. Sabesan, who emerged as the first runner-up, was awarded INR 10 lakh, and Senthamizhan, who came third, received INR 3 lakh. ‘Bigg Boss Tamil 9’ To Go off Air? TVK Members Protest Outside Vijay Sethupathi’s Show Set in Chennai, Call for Ban Over Destroying Tamil Culture (Watch Video).

About ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ Season 5

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is known for throwing light on musical talents from various backgrounds of line and providing them with a chance to participate and showcase their artistry to a broader audience. Season 5 of the popular singing show began on May 24, 2025, and has been entertaining fans ever since, leading up to its grand finale.

