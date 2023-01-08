Bollywood singer Kumar Sanu appreciated the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs contestant Dnyaneshwari Ghadge for her out of the box performance and gave her standing ovation. The popular singer, who had given several hits including Chura Ke Dil Mera from Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Ladki Badi Anjani Hai from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai or Kurukshetra's Aap Ka Aana Dil Dhadkana and many more, praised Dnyaneshwari for her rendition of Tare Hain Barati from the 1997 film Virasat. Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs: Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty and the Team of Cirkus Grace the Sets of the Zee TV Show!.

He said while complimenting her singing: "You sang this song so beautifully that I am truly speechless. 'Humare se senior hain ye, hume inhe pranam karna padega' (She is senior than us, we have to bow down to her) It was fabulous! Your singing pleases our ears, and I don't know what else to say. God bless you." Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs: Bharti Singh to Host Upcoming Singing Reality Show for Kids.

Kumar Sanu appeared as a celebrity guest for Super Hits of Kumar Sanu episode of the singing reality show. Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs airs on Zee TV.

