Only this evening, we had reported about how the cast and crew members of Zee TV's Hamari Bahu Silk took to the streets, literally to demand their pending dues. led by Zaan Khan, the male lead of the show, the team of HBS held a peaceful protest under show's producer Devyani Rale's residence. The cast and crew of Hamari Bahu Silk have alleged that they were only paid for one of the seven months that they shot for the show in 2019 and that their dues have been withheld since the past one year. Humari Bahu Silk Cast And Crew To March To Producer's House For Clarity on Non-Payment of Dues.

This decision was taken after no amount of intimations and requests to release the team's payments were paid heed to by the producers. In fact, Jyoti Gupta had also released a long statement where he blamed Devyani and the channel, Zee TV for not releasing the team's payments and even went on to state that he too was a victim. Humari Bahu Silk Producer Jyoti Gupta Reveals That He Too Is A Victim And Is Suffering Like Others (Read Statement).

In a conversation with ETimes TV, lead actress Chahat Pandey, who had to move bag and baggage back to her hometown in Madhya Pradesh due to not being paid her money, revealed, "Zaan has no option left now but to do something to get us the money. If I was in Mumbai, I would have been there with him. The protest is justified. All our pleas have fallen on deaf ears." Humari Bahu Silk Cast and Crew Haven't Been Paid 90% of Pending Dues, May Resort To Suicide, Says Report (Details Inside).

Chahat also revealed to the portal that their casting director Parag Chadha, too has joined the protest as he felt a sense of responsibility towards the show's cast.

Check Out The Photos Below:

Zaan Khan With Hamari Bahu Silk Team At Protest (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Zaan Khan With Hamari Bahu Silk Team At Protest (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Chadha revealed to the portal, "We managed to locate Devyani's building with immense difficulty. Learning that we are below her building, she has switched off her phone. Now, Zaan and Rahul (the show's director) have gone inside the building to talk to the Secretary." We hope for the sake of all parties that the matter is resolved ASAP.

