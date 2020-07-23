Looks like the cast and crew of Zee TV's Humari Bahu Silk has run out of patience to hear from their producer over their non-payment of dues issue and has now taken a physical approach, to go directly to their producer's house to demand an answer. The Zee TV show has been in the news the past few months for not having paid their cast and crew their dues for over a year. The actors and technicians also publicly shared their trials and tribulations over not getting paid especially during the lockdown. Humari Bahu Silk Cast and Crew Haven't Been Paid 90% of Pending Dues, May Resort To Suicide, Says Report (Details Inside).

However, the producers of the show went on to release a statement where they alleged that he too was caught in the crossfire and was also a victim. In fact, he had even gone on to state that the channel had not released the payment and that he too was suffering. Humari Bahu Silk Producer Jyoti Gupta Reveals That He Too Is A Victim And Is Suffering Like Others (Read Statement).

And after nothing has worked in getting them their hard-earned money, the cast and crew of the show have decided to visit the producer's house personally to get clarity and demand their hard-earned money, as per a report in India Forums. Humari Bahu Silk Actor Zaan Khan Reveals Producer's Reaction to Non-Payment: 'Lodge an FIR, Go to the Media, I'm Not Afraid of Anyone'.

Zaan Khan, the lead actor of the show confirmed the news and was quoted as saying, "Yes we are now directly going to the Producer's House. We have been trying since long but not getting any response from them. They have stopped responding so we decided to directly go to his place." The war's out in the open now. We hope that the cast and crew get paid soon.

