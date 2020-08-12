The curiosity around India's most loved and controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14 is getting intense with each passing day. After the promo of Bigg Boss 2020 was out, fans just can't keep and are now waiting with bated breath for the official launch date of the reality series. Reportedly, BB 14 is set to premiere from September 20 on Colors TV. With almost a month left for the show to air, makers are trying their best to get the best lineup of celebs onboard. Among the list, even Hamari Bahu Silk's Chahat Pandey was approached for the show. However, she has declined the offer to be a part of Salman Khan's show, reports ETimes TV. Bigg Boss 14: Adhyayan Summan Rubbishes Reports of Participating in Salman Khan’s Reality Show, Says ‘That’s Not My Career Goal’ (View Tweets).

As per the report, the actress has confirmed that she is not keen on doing the show currently. "Yes, I was approached for Bigg Boss 14. But I am not doing it. I have informed the team that right now I want to just focus on TV serials and I would not like to take up a reality show. I am not prepared for a show like Bigg Boss right now. I would love to be a part of it in the future maybe two years later, but not right now," she told the portal. Bigg Boss 14: Rajeev Sen Makes It 'Loud and Clear' That He Is Not A Part Of Salman Khan's Controversial Reality Show (View Post).

Looks like the Bigg Boss makers wanted to cash in by taking Chahat on the show, as she recently had made headlines for not being paid dues by her serial's producers. In one of the interviews, she had also revealed how she was moneyless and could not even pay her rent. Coming back to Bigg Boss' latest season, we are excited to know the final list of celebs. Stay tuned!

