India’s Best Dancer: Here Are The Dance Reality Show's Top 12 Contestants

India's Best Dancer Top 12 Contestants (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Jab Tak Best Nahi, Tab Tak Rest Nahi, is the new tagline for Sony TV's next dance reality show India’s Best Dancer. Judged by Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapoor and Terrence Lewis, the show will be hosted by Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The show's format is somewhat similar to most dance reality shows where the contestants will be assigned mentors who will be performing with them. And before we reveal the final 12 contestants to you, here are the names of the mentors - Paul Marshal, Pratik Utekar, Tushar Shetty, Anuradha Iyengar, Aishwarya Radhakrishnan, Amardeep Singh Natt,

Vartika Jha, Sushant Khatri, Pankaj Thapa, Ashish and Himanshu Heman. India’s Best Dancer Judge Malaika Arora Recalls the Begining of Her Modelling Career at the Age of 17.

After a gruelling round of auditions, choosing the final twelve contestants was not an easy choice for judges Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis, given the talent at hand. From the most intense dance battles ever shown on television, the judges finally picked the final contestants India’s Best Dancer.

Sonal Vichare from Mumbai, Mahammad Akib from Kolkata, Rutuja Junnarkar from Pune, Raj Sharma from Gwalior, Ajay Singh aka Tiger Pop from Delhi, Himanshi Gureriya from Haryana, Adnan Ahmed from Guwahati, Mukul Gain from Raipur, Subhranil Paul from Siliguri, Paramdeep Singh from Uttar Pradesh, Sadhwi Majumdar from Tripura, Swetha Warrier from Kerala have proved their mettle to become the Top 12 contestants of this season.

Said Geeta Kapoor, “Firstly, it’s heartening to see such exceptional talent pursue dance with utmost passion. Secondly, it’s a tough job as judges to sift through such kind of talent and kick start their journey in India’s Best Dancer. I am very happy with the Best Barah and I am sure they will only surprise us further. It’s a good mix of contestants from across the country who excel in certain dance forms and are so dedicated. I wish each and every contestant all the very best.” Malaika Arora Feels Shah Rukh Khan’s Iconic Song ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ Shouldn’t Be Recreated.

Malaika Arora further added, “I think the format of the show makes it even tougher for us judges to take decisions. The dance battles were one of a kind. I have never seen something like this happening on television before and its commendable that the contestants proved the fact that Jab Tak Best Nahi, Tab Tak Rest Nahi. Each contestant in Best Barah or the Top 12 is here to prove a point and make a mark in the field of dance. I would like to say, wait and watch… this is just the beginning!”

Terence Lewis commented, “I cant reiterate enough that this show is a platform to showcase pure solo dancing which beckons technique, finesse, dedication and motivation. All of this is an embodiment of our Best Barah or the Top 12 contestants. While the contestants have shown us just a ‘jhalak’ of their capabilities, going forward, with their choreographers, I can only see the stage being set on fire and magic happening!”