Even with the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to rage in our country, with no possibility of slowing down, Bigg Boss will still reach our television screens and Voot Select with its 14th edition. Salman Khan continues to be its host, while the show begins streaming on October 3. One of the contestants for the show is Jaan Kumar Sanu, who was the first to be confirmed to be part of the inmates. So who is Jaan Kumar Sanu? Bigg Boss 14: Kumar Sanu’s Son Jaan Kumar Sanu Believes Salman Khan’s Show Will Help Him Carve His Own Identity.

Jaan Kumar Sanu made it to the headlines even before Bigg Boss confirmed his involvement. When speculations were going around that he will be one of the contestants - Twitterati were making jokes on his name. Since he is popular playback singer Kumar Sanu's son, people misinterpreted his name as Kumar Janu.

Jaan Kumar Sanu, who is also a singer with a Limca Book Record in his name (which we will get to in some time), had correct the false news about his name on Twitter. Interestingly, his real name is Jayesh Bhattacharya. Belonging to a Bengali household immersed in music, Jaan and most of his siblings are trained singers. His step-sister Shannon K is also making her name in the Hollywood circles. Singer Kumar Sanu's Son's Name is NOT Kumar Janu But Jaan Kumar Sanu And Netizens Are Having Hard Time Processing This Piece of Information!

Born in April 16, 1994, Jaan Kumar Sanu earned a Limca Record for himself when he cut his first music album - Tomra Shunbe Toh - merely at the age of 8, becoming the youngest Indian musician to do so. The next year, he crooned a track in the Manisha Koirala-starrer Escape from Taliban.

Jaan completed his graduation from Kolkata University, and is presently pursuing his music career. He gained some popularity for his indie music track, "Dil Mera Churaya Kyun", featuring Rohit Khandelwal and Ankita Arya.

We don't have much details of his romantic relationship, so maybe the Bigg Boss's new season could throw some light on that. Bigg Boss 14: Kumar Sanu Asks His Fans to Support His Son Jaan Kumar Sanu on Salman Khan's Show (Watch Video).

Meanwhile check out some clicks he shared on his Insta Page:

With His Mother

View this post on Instagram माँ 🍁 #Mom #MyMomIsMyBestFriend #LoveAlways A post shared by Jaan Kumar Sanu (@jaan.kumar.sanu) on Sep 18, 2020 at 12:17am PDT

A Throwback Childhood Pic

View this post on Instagram Missing school 😞😆😂 A post shared by Jaan Kumar Sanu (@jaan.kumar.sanu) on Aug 19, 2020 at 2:11am PDT

With Family

Before Getting Into Bigg Boss House

We are not sure how ahead will Jaan Kumar Sanu go in Bigg Boss 14, but there is a high probability that he could grab a song in any of Salman Khan's next films. Wanna bet?

