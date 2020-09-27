Bigg Boss 14 will premiere on October 3 with Salman Khan returning as host. Gauahar Khan, Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla - all former contestants - will return to the house in a limited capacity. So far, only one contestant of the show has been confirmed - Jaan Kumar Sanu. He is the son of popular Bollywood playback singer Kumar Sanu. The singer took to his Instagram page and expressed his happiness for his son's new journey. He asked his fans to support his son. How sweet. Bigg Boss 14: Kumar Sanu’s Son Jaan Kumar Sanu Believes Salman Khan’s Show Will Help Him Carve His Own Identity.

"[Jaan] is a fantastic singer," Kumar Sanu continued. "Please send blessings to him. My good wishes are with him that he should return after winning." The singer also revealed that Jaan will be entering the house today. Due to the pandemic, the rules of entering the Bigg Boss 14 have changed. Most of the contestants are already quarantined at separate locations. Bigg Boss 14: Giaa Manek, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Naina Singh, Nishant Singh Malkani, Jasmin Bhasin, Nikki Tamboli and Others, Confirmed List of Participants On Salman Khan's Show?

Check Out Kumar Sanu's Video Here:

Jaan said in an interview with the reality show will give him a chance to be known more than just Kumar Sanu's son. "I think it (Bigg Boss) would give people an opportunity to know me more than just Kumar Sanu's son. This is a very big opportunity for me to carve out an identity for myself because I can reach out to millions of people who are Bigg Boss fans. So this will definitely help me in distinguishing myself as Jaan rather than being Kumar Sanu's son," Jaan Kumar Sanu told IANS.

