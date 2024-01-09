Actors Mohsin Khan, Pratik Sehajpal, Eisha Singh and Alisha Chopra will be seen in a series titled Jab Mila Tu, which will revolve around love and friendship. Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Uorfi Javed and Pratik Sehajpal Visit Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple to Seek Blessings of Ganpati Bappa (Watch Video).

Directed by Lalit Mohan, the sneak peek introduces the journey of Maddy - a maverick superstar singer played by the charismatic Mohsin Khan; Aneri – the culinary queen, portrayed by the talented Eisha Singh; the enigmatic Pratik Sehajpal as Adri; and a quick-witted go-getter Mint, played by Alisha Chopra.

Check Out the Announcement of Jab Mila Tu Here:

When Maddy and Aneri find themselves sharing a home, things get chaotic. And with Mint and Adri joining the mix, their journey becomes a whirlwind of unpredictable adventures and camaraderie. Bekaboo: First Promo of Shalin Bhanot and Eisha Singh's Colors TV Show Out! (Watch Video).

Set against the vibrant canvas of Goa, the teaser promises an exciting blend of romance, friendship, drama, and unexpected twists, weaving a captivating narrative around this lively quartet.Jab Mila Tu premieres soon on JioCinema.

