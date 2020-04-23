Mohsin Khan on His Success Story: 'I'm Grateful For Everything That Was Bestowed Upon Me, Including Struggles'

Mohsin Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actor Mohsin Khan has come a long way. From being a qualified engineer to entering the industry as an assistant director with Koyelaanchal, to becoming one of the most successful names in the TV industry today, Mohsin Khan has only proven that hard work and success go hand in hand. "There's a struggle in every field. The entertainment industry is no different. I think that's the way our Lord tests us to show us the value of what we have." Coronavirus Lockdown: Mohsin Khan and Shaheer Sheikh Shoot Episodes for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke From Home.

Mohsin, who has always dreamt of becoming an actor, continued, "Even in entertainment, it's not just the actors who struggle, there are writers directors cameraman and journalists. Everyone goes through that phase. We all need to put in our best every day. I am an electronic engineer. If I'd have gone ahead with that I'm sure in that field also I have gone through the struggle. Mashallah, I'm grateful to my lord for everything he has bestowed on me including the struggles. I never thought that I could be in this field of entertainment. But I knew one thing, if I do it, I'll do it with all my heart. It has taken me 10 years of struggle but with that, I had to complete my education although learning is forever," he says. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Becomes India’s Longest Running TV Show with 3,000 Episodes; Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan Thank Fans.

The actor is also grateful for the kind of change that the entertainment industry has seen over the years and feels it is at a better place today. "Since the time I have started working as an actor, I have been watching other shows as much as possible to understand a pattern that is being followed and to know what the audience likes. One major change is the budget being increased now. Lavish setups, movie cameras, and technicians have been brought in. Much better VFX are being used. Obviously then, there are web series with an even higher budget."

The actor is very satisfied with his career has shaped up. "I have been working with Star for 5 years now, starting from Nisha Aur Uske Cousins to Dreamgirl to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata. A big hug to everyone who has been watching these shows. When people come up and tell you about a particular scene they liked or of the character itself being liked by their family members. I feel great knowing that there are people from all age groups who are relating to this shows," a grateful Mohsin concludes.