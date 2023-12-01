The Naagin 4 fame actress Jasmine Bhasin, who is often seen shelling couple goals with boyfriend and actor Aly Goni, shared a new picture giving a glimpse of their recent "dinner date". Jasmine, who enjoys a fanbase of 8.3 million followers on Instagram, took to the Stories section and dropped an adorable mirror selfie with Aly. Fashion Faceoff: Jasmin Bhasin or Mouni Roy, Who Nailed this Black Masaba Gupta Saree Better?

In the photo, we can see Jasmine in a white sleeveless crop top, paired with a blue denim long skirt. With her hair open and minimal makeup, she completed the outfit with a brown crossbody bag. On the other hand, Aly is seen flashing his cute smile for the lens, and is donning a black pathani kurta and pyjama. He completed his outfit with sneakers.Jasmine captioned the photo as: “Dinner date with A ly Goni”. She gave the music of “Just The Two Of Us” to her post.

Jasmine Bhasin's Instagram Story

Jasmine Bhasin and Aly Goni (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Meanwhile, Jasmine is back from a whirlwind shoot in London for her upcoming movie Carry On Jattiye. She also has Warning 2 in the pipeline.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 01, 2023 01:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).