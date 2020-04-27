Jeff Goldblum’s Insensitive Question on Islam to RuPaul’s Drag Race Contestant Faces Backlash

Jeff Goldblum (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Hollywood star Jeff Goldblum, who has featured in films like "Jurassic Park", "Thor: Ragnarok" and "Independence Day", is receiving backlash on social media after his controversial comments on a particular religious community, and its stance towards sexuality and womanhood. The incident happened when Goldblum appeared as a guest judge on the April 24 episode of "RuPaul's Drag Race". In the episode, contestant Jackie Cox, a drag queen, turned out in a glittery hijab with starry design as a tribute to her Muslim background in the show's themed challenge, Stars And Stripes. Ellen DeGeneres Faces Backlash For Her ‘Self-Quarantine Is Like Being In Jail’ Remark.

Goldblum asked Cox, whose real name is Darius Rose, if the drag queen was "religious", reports aceshowbiz.com, before asking what treatment the LGBTQI+ people of the religion normally received. "Is there something in this religion that is anti-homosexuality and anti-woman? Does that complicate the issue? I'm just raising it and thinking out loud and maybe being stupid," he said. Drag queen-actor and Tv personality RuPaul said "drag has always shaken the tree", while an emotional Cox said it was "a complex issue", adding that she had "own misgivings about the way LGBTQ+ people are treated in the Middle East". Jameela Jamil Comes Out as Queer After Facing Backlash Over Judging HBO Max’s Voguing Show – Read Tweet.

"I had to show America that you can be LGBT and from the Middle East and there's going to be complicated s**t around that and that's okay. But I'm here and I deserve to be in America just as much as anyone else," Jackie said. Many viewers were outraged by the episode, going by social media reactions. "That Jeff Goldblum to Jackie Cox moment on this week's Drag Race was so deeply uncomfortable to watch. Why did he think that was appropriate? How did it make it to the edit? How was that in any way fair on Jackie? Just so many levels of awfulness," wrote a user.

Jackie Cox Answer's Jeff Goldblum

“I’m here, and I deserve to be in America just as much as anyone else.” Thank you for your bravery, @JackieCoxNYC – we’re so happy you’re here. ❤️#DragRace pic.twitter.com/aVCFXNKHHx — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) April 25, 2020

Another commented: "Now would Jeff Goldblum have asked a Christian queen that same question that he asked Jackie? That was really ignorant." "I am REALLY not here for Jeff Goldblum's casually islamophobic critique of Jackie Cox tonight," said a third unhappy user. Goldblum has notreacted to the controversy yet.