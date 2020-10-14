In the ongoing situation, we all are craving for a vacation or staycation! It has been months since the pandemic got us all stuck in our homes. As the Unlock phase is now on in India, celebs are often seen travelling once again and relish the outdoor activities. One of them is Jennifer Winget! The TV beauty is right now making some stylish appearances on Instagram. Jennifer Winget Spends Lockdown Time With Her Furry Friend and Some Yummy Food! (View Pics).

The Beyhadh actress is seen having some relaxed time in serene locations. She has been posting pictures from there, chilling with her dog too! In the recent set of snaps, she wore thigh high slit attires, looking gorgeous to the core. In one of the snaps, she is seen wearing a top and a skirt while in another one, it is a beautiful gown. Check out the snaps below.

Jen In Pink

View this post on Instagram Sit back. Stretch and simply stare! A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1) on Oct 13, 2020 at 10:47pm PDT

And Jen In Green

View this post on Instagram Ready to tee off. A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1) on Oct 14, 2020 at 1:41am PDT

The actress' fans are right now waiting to see her in some brand new project. She was last seen in Beyhadh 2 and Code M series. Let us see what is the next project that she chooses to sign but before that, let these sexy snaps keep coming!

