Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 fame Amruta Khanvilkar has confirmed her participation in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. She said: "I am super ecstatic to be a part of the 10th season of the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa as it was always on my bucket list. I love dancing." Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Shilpa Shinde Replaces Injured Shubhangi Atre on the Dance Reality Show.

The actress said she was particularly excited about joining the show because it will be judged by filmmaker Karan Johar, Bollywood superstar Madhuri Dixit, and actress, dancer and model Nora Fatehi. "In fact I breathe dance and it's going to be a different kind of experience altogether to perform in front of my absolute favourite actor and icon Madhuri Dixit," said Amruta. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Nora Fatehi to Join Madhuri Dixit and Karan Johar as a Judge on the Dance Reality Show – Reports.

"I am looking forward to learning new dance forms such as Bachata and impress the judges," she added. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 will air soon on Colors.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 30, 2022 06:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).