Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is coming back after five long years. While it's reported that Karan Johar and Madhuri Dixit are the two confirmed judges of the dance reality show, well, now we also have the third judge it seems. As according to ETimes TV, it's Nora Fatehi who will be seen seated besides KJo and MD. However, there has been no official confirmation on this news yet. Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone or Nora Fatehi, Whose Version of Alex Perry Dress Gets Your Vote?

Check It Out:

Nora Fatehi to join Karan Johar and Madhuri Dixit to judge 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10'?- Exclusive#norafatehi #JhalakDikhhlaJaa10 #KaranJohar https://t.co/CG1A9vUb6b — ETimes TV (@ETimesTV) July 6, 2022

