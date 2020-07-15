Actor Jitendra Kumar has revealed that he is in a "Chaplin mood". Jitendra shared a picture of himself on Instagram. In the image, the actor is seen posing with a Charlie Chaplin portrait. "Chaplin mood... #monthback #galleryexplore," he wrote. Panchayat Actor Jitendra Kumar’s Self Hair-Cut Goes Wrong (View Pic)

Jitendra, who is known for his work in projects like "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan" and "Panchayat", was recently seen in the digital film "Chaman Bahaar", also featuring Ritika Badiani, Bhuvan Arora and Alam Khan. TVF’s Panchayat Season One: 5 Reasons Why You Should Be Checking Out Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav’s Amazon Prime Show During Lockdown

View this post on Instagram Chaplin mood.. #monthback #galleryexplore A post shared by Jitendra Kumar (@jitendrak1) on Jul 14, 2020 at 10:06pm PDT

Jitendra in June told IANS that the second season of his web-series "Panchayat" is "underway". "Actually, the lockdown started soon after we finished the first season, and things came to a halt. Writing and story lineup for the second season is already underway. Official planning will be done after the lockdown is lifted. But yes, it's on," Jitendra said.

