Popular actor and comedian Johny Lever shared that the script and the way screenwriter and director Farhad Samji has combined the elements of comedy and suspense made him accept the opportunity to work in the comedy-drama, Pop Kaun. He said: "I was looking to foray into the OTT space, but did not find anything good enough. As soon as I heard Farhad's name, no questions asked, I had to say yes. He is a good writer, I have been directed by him several times. We had a lot of fun while working on the show, which is quite evident when you watch it." Pop Kaun Trailer: Kunal Kemmu, Saurabh Shukla’s Comedy Disney+ Hotstar Series Also Stars Late Satish Kaushik (Watch Video).

The 65-year-old comedian who has received several awards for his comic roles has worked in more than 350 films including Deewana Mastana, Dulhe Raja, Tezaab, Baazigar, Kasam, Khatarnak, among others. He further talked about his role in the comedy show and said: "This character was a little difficult because the script is written very brilliantly. There is this element of suspense and comedy in the script. The character was different for me, and I am doing something like this for the first time." Pop Kaun Trailer: Kunal Kemmu, Rajpal Yadav, Johny Lever and Late Actor Satish Kaushik’s Disney+ Hotstar Comedy Series Will Make You Laugh Out Loud! (Watch Video).

Produced by Yam Productions, this series will bring some interesting and hilarious stories for the audience and those who want to relax by watching comedy dramas. Pop Kaun features Kunal Kemmu, Johny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Chunky Panday, Saurabh Shukla, the late Satish Kaushik along with Nupur Sanon and Jamie Lever. Pop Kaun will stream from March 17 on Disney+ Hotstar.

