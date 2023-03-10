Pop Kaun trailer is finally out and it is super funny credits to the ensemble cast. Featuring Kunal Kemmu, Nupur Sanon, Chunky Panday, Johny Lever, Rajpal Yadav and Saurabh Shukla, this trailer of the Disney+ Hotstar show also features the late actor Satish Kaushik. Pop Kaun: New Promo of Kunal Kemmu, Nupur Sanon, Chunky Panday, Johny Lever’s Disney+ Hotstar Show Will Leave You in Splits (Watch Video).

Pop Kaun Trailer

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)