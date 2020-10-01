TV stars are right now hooked to a new trend and that is of music videos. In the past few months, we saw a string of on-screen as well as off-screen couple from the TV world venturing into this area. Music video trend is the new 'in' thing. Hence, stars are not withholding themselves from experimenting on that front. Now, actors Erica Fernandes and Harshad Chopda are also to be seen in one such music video. Erica Fernandes Gives a Beige Shirt Dress a Spin and It’s Chic AF!.

The Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actress teased fans with a glimpse from this new project of hers. She and Bepannaah actor are seen posing on a beach in Goa, where the shoot took place. Goa is once again, right now the hot location that the filmmakers are choosing for their post-lockdown ventures. Check out the post below.

Erica's Post:

More From Her Goa Diaries

Speaking of the song, there are no details out yet on the same. However, fans are flooding the comments section cheering for this new pairing already. The singer, composer and the title of the track is yet to be revealed. Stay tuned.

