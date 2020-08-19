August 19, 2020 marks a huge day for Sushant Singh Rajput's family and fans, as finally, the apex court announced CBI For SSR. The Supreme court gave out its verdict and ordered the transfer of the mysterious case to the Central Bureau of Investigation. And so on this very special day, Star Plus also treated Sushant's fans with a glimpse from their Ganeshotsav show which will see a tribute to the Dil Bechara actor. Earlier it was reported that TV actor Harshad Chopda who played the role of SSR's brother on daily soap Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil will be remembering the late actor on the show, and well the news was indeed true. RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Harshad Chopda To Pay Tribute To His Late Co-Star In a Ganeshotsav Special Episode?

As per the promo released by the channel, we get to see Chopda dancing on Sushant's song "Ik Vaari Aa" from Raabta. In the clip, Harshad can be seen happily performing his act nearby a cutout poster of SSR while also wearing similar clothes just like the late actor. Must say, when this particular event will be aired on television it will surely make one and all emotional. Titled as Star Parivaar Ganeshotsav 2020, fans can watch the show on 23rd August at 8 pm on Star Plus and Disney+ Hotstar. Pavitra Rishta Fund Drops Sushant Singh Rajput's Photo From Poster; Ekta Kapoor Dissociates Herself From the Cause and Releases Statement (View Post).

Check Out The Promo Below:

For the unversed, not Pavitra Rishta, but it was Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil which was Sushant's debut on the small screen. However, it was the former show that got him all the fame as he was the lead in it. SSR had made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che! in 2013. Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14, 2020. Stay tuned.

